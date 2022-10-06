Harrogate primary school awarded with prestigious science award
Rossett Acre Primary School has been awarded a Primary Science Quality Mark (PSQM) for their commitment to excellence in science teaching and learning.
Carla Reddish, Science Leader has worked with colleagues and children across the school to ensure that Science maintains a high profile in school.
This includes ensuring that children receive a range of quality science experiences throughout their time at the school.
Mrs Reddish said: “It’s a real team achievement and I’m so proud of everyone.
"The PSQM process is so intensive, frustrating at times, exhausting but totally and utterly rewarding.
"You truly get what you give and staff have been so involved and have actively made changes to their lessons, based on what they’ve learnt.
"It’s been a delight watching our children so captivated by their learning and hearing them tell me what they love about science – all with a huge smile on their faces."
There have been 250 Primary Science Quality Marks awarded to infant, junior, primary, middle and special schools to celebrate their commitment to excellence in science teaching and learning.
So far since its national launch in 2010, over 4000 schools across the United Kingdom have achieved the prestigious Primary Science Quality Mark.
Mrs Penhale, Headteacher at Rossett Acre School, added: “Mrs Reddish is an inspirational leader, and we are so lucky to have her leading science in school.
"She is extremely passionate and knowledgeable about her subject area and always wants the very best for the children.
"Our children enjoy the science lessons that their teachers provide for them and are keen to carry out experiments and learn more about the world around them.”