Harrogate school to stage trio of events for prospective pupils and parents

The first, on November 1, is a Sixth Form Options Fair featuring presentations from Headteacher Rhiannon Wilkinson and Sixth Form Head Leanne Norton.

Being held from 5.45pm till7.30pm in the purpose-built Sixth Form Centre and Soothill Hall, attendees will learn more about how Ashville guides its pupils to be ‘Future Ready’, how 2022 was Ashville’s best ever year for A Level examination results and what makes the Sixth Form at Ashville so special.

They will also learn about the Academic Enrichment pathways, the Speakers Programme, Sixth Form trips, visits and social events, have the chance to speak to representatives from all of its A Level and BTEC courses and meet key members of staff and current pupils.

Ashville College in Harrogate is hosting a number of events in November for prospective pupils and parents

Between 9am and 12pm the following day (November 2), guests at the Open Doors Morning at Acorns and Ashville Prep School for pupils aged two to 11 will be able to take a tour of the school, watch pupils and teachers ‘in action’ on a normal teaching day and meet teachers.

The final event is a Year 7 Taster Day, being held between 9am and 1pm on Saturday, November 12, where Year 6 pupils will have a chance to participate in activities, meet current Ashville pupils and gain a real insight into life at Ashville Senior School.

All pupils will be invited to take part in three taster sessions throughout the day, including Athletic Development, Maths Puzzles, Computing, Music, Philosophy and Science.

Rhiannon Wilkinson, Headteacher at Ashville College, said: "The open events we are staging give prospective pupils and parents a superb opportunity to learn more about Ashville and how we help children and young people to thrive here.

“This goes for the youngest boys and girls setting off on their academic journey, through to those taking the step from Year 6 to Senior School, and finally those seeking a Sixth Form that will fully prepare them for the next stage in their life.”