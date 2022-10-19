News you can trust since 1836
Urgent appeal after Ford Transit van stolen from driveway in Harrogate

The owner of a Ford Transit van is appealing for help and information after the vehicle was stolen from their driveway in Harrogate.

By Lucy Chappell
4 minutes ago - 1 min read

The Ford Transit Long Wheel Base Van was taken from a driveway on Kingsley Road at around 3am on Sunday, October 16.

The van, belonging to Marshall's Building Services, has distinguishable signs on the body and rear of the vehicle

Michael Marshalsey, of Marshall's Building Services, said: “If anyone has any details or saw anything suspicious that would lead to the vehicle being found, please contact us.

"There will be a reward if the van is found.”

If you have any information which could help in finding the vehicle, contact Michael on 07426821757.

