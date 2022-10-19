Urgent appeal after Ford Transit van stolen from driveway in Harrogate

The Ford Transit Long Wheel Base Van was taken from a driveway on Kingsley Road at around 3am on Sunday, October 16.

The van, belonging to Marshall's Building Services, has distinguishable signs on the body and rear of the vehicle

A Ford Transit Long Wheel Base Van has been stolen from a driveway in Harrogate

Michael Marshalsey, of Marshall's Building Services, said: “If anyone has any details or saw anything suspicious that would lead to the vehicle being found, please contact us.

"There will be a reward if the van is found.”