Harrogate school listed in UK's top ten set to host open morning next month

The event on Saturday, March 4 will be showcasing the learning experience for pupils aged two to 18.

It will be the first of its kind since Ashville was listed at number ten in The Sunday Times’ Parent Power league table of top ten secondary independent schools in the north for the very first time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Families are invited to explore the school via activities specially tailored to provision for their child’s age and stage, whether it’s Ashville Acorns Pre-Prep for children aged two to five, Prep School for those aged five to 11, Senior School for 11 to 16-year-olds, or Sixth Form (16 to 18).

Ashville College in Harrogate is welcoming prospective pupils when it opens its doors for an open morning next month

Tours by current pupils and talks from senior leaders will cover the curriculum, sports, performing and creative arts, academic and pastoral support, and boarding options for pupils in senior school upwards.

Also present will be Sporting Influence, which has just moved its base to Ashville and will share information about its holiday camps for children in Year 1 to Year 9, and the New Friends of Ashville, the College’s thriving parents’ association, which has just completed its first full year since its revival following the Covid-19 pandemic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Roadworks and road closures in and around Harrogate - what motorists need to watch out for this week

Rhiannon Wilkinson, Head of Ashville College, said: “After an eventful but largely positive 16 months since I joined as the School’s eleventh Head, I can confidently say there has never been a better time to join us.

"From a new strategic approach in Prep School and the introduction of outdoor learning, to record A Level exam results in the Sixth Form, and recognition by The Sunday Times, pupils, staff and parents are genuinely proud and excited to be part of this community.

“It is a community with the interests of pupils at its heart, where young people are supported to become the best versions of themselves and leave us ‘future ready’ for life beyond school.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are keen to continue our upward trajectory and that will be a key message of our Open Morning.

"Do come along and find out more and I look forward to welcoming you in person.”