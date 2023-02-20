Roadworks and road closures in and around Harrogate - what motorists need to watch out for this week
Drivers in Harrogate will have a number of roadworks and road closures which could affect their journeys to watch out for this week.
York Road Rear
Yorkshire Water will be carrying out essential maintenance work on February 20
The road will be closed and delays are expected
Knapping Hill
North Yorkshire County Council will be carrying out essential maintenance work from 21 till 22 February
There will be a traffic control system (stop/go boards) in place and delays are expected
Parliament Terrace
North Yorkshire County Council will be carrying out essential maintenance work from 21 till 22 February
There will be a traffic control system (stop/go boards) in place and delays are expected
Back Mayfield Terrace
Openreach will be carrying out essential maintenance work from 21 till 23 February
There will be a traffic control system in place and delays are expected
Grove Road
Openreach will be carrying out essential maintenance work from 21 till 23 February
There will be a traffic control system in place and delays are expected
Dragon Road Rear
Openreach will be carrying out essential maintenance work from 22 till 24 February
There will be no traffic control system in place and delays are expected
For more information about roadworks and road closures in your area, visit https://www.northyorks.gov.uk/roadworks-road-closures-and-diversions