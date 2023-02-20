Roadworks and road closures in and around Harrogate - what motorists need to watch out for this week

Motorists could be set for some disruption to their journeys this week with a number of roadworks set to take place and road closures.

York Road Rear

Yorkshire Water will be carrying out essential maintenance work on February 20

Motorists in Harrogate will have a number of roadworks and road closures which could affect their journeys this week

Knapping Hill

North Yorkshire County Council will be carrying out essential maintenance work from 21 till 22 February

There will be a traffic control system (stop/go boards) in place and delays are expected

Parliament Terrace

North Yorkshire County Council will be carrying out essential maintenance work from 21 till 22 February

There will be a traffic control system (stop/go boards) in place and delays are expected

Back Mayfield Terrace

Openreach will be carrying out essential maintenance work from 21 till 23 February

There will be a traffic control system in place and delays are expected

Grove Road

Openreach will be carrying out essential maintenance work from 21 till 23 February

There will be a traffic control system in place and delays are expected

Dragon Road Rear

Openreach will be carrying out essential maintenance work from 22 till 24 February

There will be no traffic control system in place and delays are expected