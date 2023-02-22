Teenage boy dies as 16-year-old remains in custody over Harrogate attempted murder charge

Police were called to a residential property at around 12:15am on Sunday, February 19 where they discovered a young man with significant injuries.

He was taken to hospital by paramedics and a 16-year-old boy was arrested a short time later.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detective Superintendent Wayne Fox, Head of North Yorkshire Police’s Major Investigation Team, has issued an update.

A teenage boy has died and a 16-year-old remains in custody following an incident on Claro Road in Harrogate on Sunday

He said: “North Yorkshire Police are, sadly, able to confirm that the teenage boy who was seriously injured in an incident on Claro Road in Harrogate in the early hours of Sunday, February 19, died in hospital on the afternoon of Tuesday 21 February 2023.

“I can now confirm that the enquiry has been declared a murder investigation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"North Yorkshire Police will not, at this stage, be taking steps to name the victim, however, our thoughts are very much with his family and friends.

“A large enquiry team has been formed to progress the investigation, this includes specialist officers who will offer support to the victim’s family.

“I am aware that that significant information is being shared on various social media platforms, I would ask members of the public to respect the privacy of affected family members and refrain from speculating on the personal information of the victim at this difficult time.

“A 16-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was charged with attempted murder on Monday 20 February and appeared in court on Tuesday 21 February.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He was remanded in custody to appear again on March 14.