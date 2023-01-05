Harrogate College backs Prime Ministers call for all children in England to study maths until 18
Harrogate College has backed Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s ambition of ensuring that all students study maths until the age of 18.
Mr Sunak made the announcement as part of a need for the United Kingdom to ‘reimagine our approach to numeracy’, in his first speech of 2023 yesterday.
He believes that ‘in a world where data is everywhere and statistics underpin every job, our children's jobs will require more analytical skills than ever before’.
Danny Wild, Principal at Harrogate College, believes Mr Sunak’s goal is admirable - but has to be backed by significant funding.
Mr Wild said: “Numeracy is increasingly important for all of us, and especially for young people entering a competitive and ever-evolving job market.
“So we do support the Prime Minister’s aim of ensuring that as many students as possible continue studying maths until the age of 18.
“Colleges and other further education providers will play a crucial role in delivering this goal - but it will only be achievable if we are given proper funding to recruit and retain the maths teachers we need.”