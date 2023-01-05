Harrogate College backs Prime Ministers call for all children in England to study maths until 18

Mr Sunak made the announcement as part of a need for the United Kingdom to ‘reimagine our approach to numeracy’, in his first speech of 2023 yesterday.

He believes that ‘in a world where data is everywhere and statistics underpin every job, our children's jobs will require more analytical skills than ever before’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Danny Wild, Principal at Harrogate College, believes Mr Sunak’s goal is admirable - but has to be backed by significant funding.

Harrogate College are backing the Prime Ministers call for all children in England to study maths until the age of 18

Mr Wild said: “Numeracy is increasingly important for all of us, and especially for young people entering a competitive and ever-evolving job market.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“So we do support the Prime Minister’s aim of ensuring that as many students as possible continue studying maths until the age of 18.

“Colleges and other further education providers will play a crucial role in delivering this goal - but it will only be achievable if we are given proper funding to recruit and retain the maths teachers we need.”