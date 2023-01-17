News you can trust since 1836
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Harrogate residents invited to help create garden of sanctuary for refugees and asylum-seekers

Green-fingered members of the community are being invited to help create a garden of sanctuary in the grounds of Harrogate College.

By Lucy Chappell
12 minutes ago - 2 min read
Updated 17th Jan 2023, 12:16pm

Harrogate College - a recognised College of Sanctuary - is transforming part of its campus into a space where refugees, in particular, can enjoy a quiet moment while appreciating nature.

Many displaced people do not own land where they can relax or grow things and the new garden is being created to address that, designed by, and for, refugees.

Hide Ad

Local residents, and especially Harrogate-based refugees and those working with them, are being urged to join staff and students as they forge ahead with creating the attraction.

Florence Clarke-Drayson and Megan Hawkswell at the Harrogate College site that is to be transformed into a garden of sanctuary
Most Popular

Florence Clarke-Drayson, Youth Social Action Apprentice at Harrogate College, said: “This project is open to staff, students and members of the community, so it’s a great way to meet new people.

“We have ensured that our refugee students are at the heart of the garden and we want them to be involved at each stage so they get ownership, feel proud and can enjoy the process of creating and growing.

Hide Ad

“We would welcome a helping hand from local residents, especially refugees and asylum seekers and those who are supporting them, as we move forward.

“We started the scheme to give people an outdoor space that they can take care of.

Hide Ad

Here are 22 dogs that are currently looking for their forever home at the RSPCA York, Harrogate and District branch

"Gardening and working outdoors can be excellent for mental health and wellbeing, and often refugees and asylum seekers don't have these outdoor spaces or ownership over space.

Hide Ad

“We want to make a location that will be calming and allow people to work with, and appreciate, nature.”

In 2022 the college, which prides itself on providing an inclusive environment, was awarded College of Sanctuary status in recognition of its work to support refugees and those seeking asylum.

Hide Ad

Florence added: “By working to create our Garden of Sanctuary, you’ll be putting Harrogate College’s values of inclusivity and sustainability into action.

“This disused piece of land is currently not much to look at and partially overgrown.

Hide Ad

"But we’re aiming, with the help of the local community, to transform it into a peaceful space that will include a number of features including vegetable and flower beds and a winding path."

The Gardening Group meets for two hours every Thursday from 2pm, meeting at the college reception.

Hide Ad

For more details, email [email protected]

Harrogate restaurant Estabulo to offer diners 25 per cent off their food bill for one week only

Harrogate CollegeHarrogate