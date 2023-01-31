Harrogate pupils visit care home residents for an afternoon of reading to celebrate National Storytelling Week

A group of pupils from Richard Taylor Primary School joined residents at Harrogate Neighbours for an afternoon of reading and reminiscing to mark National Storytelling Week from 30 January till 5 February.

The year four children were excited to read and share their picture books, school reading books and a few of their personal favourites, including Kitchen Disco, Tear Thief and The Enormous Turnip with the residents at The Cuttings, Harrogate Neighbours’ extra care living scheme.

Talking about the visit, one pupil said: “It was really fun and so nice to see all the older people happy – we were laughing and giggling as Alan read a funny story to us.”

Alan, a 92-year-old resident at The Cuttings, added, “I loved it – I used to read stories to my grandchildren who are now in their twentys.

“I used to be a chemist and I have a PHD, but that doesn’t change anything – I like children, I think most people do, and I will do anything to take part, it’s great fun.”

This isn’t the first time the children have visited The Cuttings, the relationship between the school and Harrogate Neighbours was formed during lockdown when pupils were recorded reading stories to residents which were then played at The Cuttings to help with social isolation.

Andrew Symonds, Headteacher at Richard Taylor Primary School said: “Our partnership with Harrogate Neighbours is such an important one for Richard Taylor School – bringing the elderly and young together and building friendships and understanding between the two groups is such a valuable project and I hope that it can continue to flourish.”

Sue Cawthray, CEO of Harrogate Neighbours, added: “It’s always so wonderful welcoming the pupils from Richard Taylor Primary School.

"They lift the spirits at The Cuttings and it’s lovely to see them interacting with the residents.

“Reading and storytelling is a fantastic form of reminiscence therapy, particularly for the residents living with dementia.