News you can trust since 1836
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Roadworks in and around Harrogate - what motorists need to watch out for this week

Drivers in Harrogate will have a number of roadworks which could affect their journeys to watch out for this week, from January 30.

By Lucy Chappell
2 hours ago - 1 min read

Motorists could be set for some disruption to their journeys this week with a number of roadworks set to take place.

Woodfield Road

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

North Yorkshire County Council is carrying out essential maintenance work from 30 till 31 January

Motorists in Harrogate will have a number of roadworks which could affect their journeys to watch out for this week
Most Popular

A traffic control system (stop/go boards) will be in place and delays are expected

Cambridge Street

Northern Gas Networks is carrying out essential maintenance work from 30 January till 3 February

The road will be closed and delays are expected

Hampsthwaite Road

North Yorkshire County Council is carrying out essential maintenance work from 31 January till 1 February

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A traffic control system (stop/go boards) will be in place and delays are expected

Bower Street

North Yorkshire County Council is carrying out essential maintenance work from 1 till 2 February

A traffic control system will be in place and delays are expected

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

John Street

North Yorkshire County Council is carrying out essential maintenance work from 1 till 2 February

A traffic control system will be in place and delays are expected

DriversHarrogateMotoristsJohn Street