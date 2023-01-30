Roadworks in and around Harrogate - what motorists need to watch out for this week
Drivers in Harrogate will have a number of roadworks which could affect their journeys to watch out for this week, from January 30.
Woodfield Road
North Yorkshire County Council is carrying out essential maintenance work from 30 till 31 January
A traffic control system (stop/go boards) will be in place and delays are expected
Cambridge Street
Northern Gas Networks is carrying out essential maintenance work from 30 January till 3 February
The road will be closed and delays are expected
Hampsthwaite Road
North Yorkshire County Council is carrying out essential maintenance work from 31 January till 1 February
A traffic control system (stop/go boards) will be in place and delays are expected
Bower Street
North Yorkshire County Council is carrying out essential maintenance work from 1 till 2 February
A traffic control system will be in place and delays are expected
John Street
North Yorkshire County Council is carrying out essential maintenance work from 1 till 2 February
A traffic control system will be in place and delays are expected