Roadworks in and around Harrogate - what motorists need to watch out for this week

Motorists could be set for some disruption to their journeys this week with a number of roadworks set to take place.

Woodfield Road

North Yorkshire County Council is carrying out essential maintenance work from 30 till 31 January

A traffic control system (stop/go boards) will be in place and delays are expected

Cambridge Street

Northern Gas Networks is carrying out essential maintenance work from 30 January till 3 February

The road will be closed and delays are expected

Hampsthwaite Road

North Yorkshire County Council is carrying out essential maintenance work from 31 January till 1 February

A traffic control system (stop/go boards) will be in place and delays are expected

Bower Street

North Yorkshire County Council is carrying out essential maintenance work from 1 till 2 February

A traffic control system will be in place and delays are expected

John Street

North Yorkshire County Council is carrying out essential maintenance work from 1 till 2 February