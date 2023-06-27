Harrogate pupils experience Thailand culture and traditions thanks to innovative exchange programme

Highfield Prep School, part of the Harrogate Ladies’ College family of schools, recently hosted four pupils from Thailand for the past few weeks.

The Thai pupils, aged 10 and 11 from Bangkok, immersed themselves in the British education system and shared some of their traditional culture as well as enjoying making new friendships.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Headteacher of Highfield Prep School, James Savile, said that the visit had been beneficial for all the pupils in school and it was important for young people to learn about and understand other cultures.

Pupils at a school in Harrogate have been experiencing Thailand culture and traditions thanks to an exchange programme

He said: “Understanding and respecting other cultures is so important to us as a school and we want our pupils to have a wider view of the world.”

The Thai children brought their traditional costumes, some sweets from their homeland and performed dance routines in school assemblies.

Mr Savile added: “The children welcomed each other’s cultures and traditions, and were able to share their mutual love of art and crafts, music, sport and traditional games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It has been a wonderful visit and we have all enjoyed learning from each other.

"The Thai children were delighted to be here for the King’s Coronation and took part in our celebrations, and in turn we were able to learn more about their country and their language and gave a fascinating insight into how they educate children in their age group.

"I’m positive important friendships have been made and it’s definitely something we can all build on.

“We had a similar visit a few years ago and some of the children from Highfield are still in touch with the Thai children they met through the cultural exchange.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad