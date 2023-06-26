IN PICTURES: Here are 20 snaps from a fantastic weekend in the sunshine at the Harrogate Food and Drink Festival 2023

Thousands of visitors headed to the Stray for the Harrogate Food and Drink Festival at the weekend in the glorious sunshine.

The family foodie festival was a massive success which offered a huge selection of freshly made international cuisine, independent bars and breweries, along with an artisan market featuring local produce, craft and wellbeing businesses.

The vibrant atmosphere, quality food and drink, and fantastic live entertainment made it the perfect day out.

Organisers of the Harrogate Food and Drink Festival said: “We're still wrapping up from an incredible weekend on the Stray but we just wanted to drop in and say a huge thank you.

“A thank you to all the suppliers, the amazing traders, chefs, entertainers, the local authorities and most of all, you, the attendees that have come back year after year to support us

"We could not have done this without you.”

Here are 20 pictures from a fantastic weekend at the Harrogate Food and Drink Festival thanks to our photographer Gerard Binks...

