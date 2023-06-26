IN PICTURES: Here are 20 snaps from a fantastic weekend in the sunshine at the Harrogate Food and Drink Festival 2023

News you can trust since 1836
Thousands of visitors headed to the Stray for the Harrogate Food and Drink Festival at the weekend in the glorious sunshine.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 26th Jun 2023, 15:29 BST
Updated 26th Jun 2023, 15:47 BST

The family foodie festival was a massive success which offered a huge selection of freshly made international cuisine, independent bars and breweries, along with an artisan market featuring local produce, craft and wellbeing businesses.

The vibrant atmosphere, quality food and drink, and fantastic live entertainment made it the perfect day out.

Organisers of the Harrogate Food and Drink Festival said: “We're still wrapping up from an incredible weekend on the Stray but we just wanted to drop in and say a huge thank you.

“A thank you to all the suppliers, the amazing traders, chefs, entertainers, the local authorities and most of all, you, the attendees that have come back year after year to support us

"We could not have done this without you.”

Here are 20 pictures from a fantastic weekend at the Harrogate Food and Drink Festival thanks to our photographer Gerard Binks...

Andrew Robson of Cassie's Kitchen with his scotch eggs at the festival

1. Harrogate Food and Drink Festival 2023

Andrew Robson of Cassie's Kitchen with his scotch eggs at the festival Photo: Gerard Binks

Isla Davies (aged six) having her face painted at the festival

2. Harrogate Food and Drink Festival 2023

Isla Davies (aged six) having her face painted at the festival Photo: Gerard Binks

Visitors enjoying the wide range of food and drink on offer at the festival

3. Harrogate Food and Drink Festival 2023

Visitors enjoying the wide range of food and drink on offer at the festival Photo: Gerard Binks

Ben Addison enjoying a beer on the deckchairs in the sunshine at the festival

4. Harrogate Food and Drink Festival 2023

Ben Addison enjoying a beer on the deckchairs in the sunshine at the festival Photo: Gerard Binks

