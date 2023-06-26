News you can trust since 1836
18-year-old tragically dies following devastating collision involving two cars in Boroughbridge

North Yorkshire Police are appealing for information and witnesses following a fatal collision which killed an 18-year-old over the weekend.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 26th Jun 2023, 15:44 BST- 1 min read

The collision happened at about 2.15pm on Saturday (24 June) on the B6265 near the Thorpe Underwood crossroads, and involved a blue Ford Focus and a silver VW Touran.

Tragically, an 18-year-old man, a passenger in the Ford Focus, died as a result of the collision.

Six other occupants of both vehicles were taken to hospital with injuries.

An 18-year-old man has tragically died following a devastating collision involving two cars in BoroughbridgeAn 18-year-old man has tragically died following a devastating collision involving two cars in Boroughbridge
Police are urging anyone who saw the collision or either car involved prior to the incident to get in touch.

They would also like to hear from anyone who may have relevant dashcam footage.

Anyone with any information is asked to email [email protected] or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two and ask for Julie Brown.

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230116638 when passing on any information.

