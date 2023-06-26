18-year-old tragically dies following devastating collision involving two cars in Boroughbridge

The collision happened at about 2.15pm on Saturday (24 June) on the B6265 near the Thorpe Underwood crossroads, and involved a blue Ford Focus and a silver VW Touran.

Tragically, an 18-year-old man, a passenger in the Ford Focus, died as a result of the collision.

Six other occupants of both vehicles were taken to hospital with injuries.

Police are urging anyone who saw the collision or either car involved prior to the incident to get in touch.

They would also like to hear from anyone who may have relevant dashcam footage.

Anyone with any information is asked to email [email protected] or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two and ask for Julie Brown.

