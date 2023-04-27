Harrogate primary school unveils brand new friendship bench to promote friendship and kindness

Last year, children elected on to the School Council proposed the idea of the bench to promote friendship and kindness and the Friends of Follifoot School thought it was such a great suggestion that they raised funds to make it happen.

The school holds a summer fair every year called Follifête and through last year’s event, they were able to raise enough money to commission a beautifully crafted bench, made by Harrogate-based bespoke furniture company Harvey George Limited.

The idea of the Friendship Bench is that it is a place where children can sit if they feel lonely or don’t have anyone to play with at playtime.

The Friends of Follifoot School has presented pupils with a brand new Friendship Bench for their playground

Others will then see them and join them and start up a friendship.

Laura Hartley, Chair of the Friends of Follifoot School, said: “We are thrilled that the Friendship Bench is now in place for the children of Follifoot School.

"It was something the School Council were really passionate about and we’re glad that we were able to bring their idea to life.

"We hope that the bench will see hundreds of friendships created over time.”

The timing of the unveiling of the bench was significant as it was the last day on the committee for four members of the Friends of Follifoot School.

Laura, Vicky Hodgson, Claire Hartley and Sam Riley have all stepped down after working hard to fundraise for the school for five years.

The team had been keen to provide the bench for the school and everything came together in time for them to give this parting gift to the children.

Headteacher of Follifoot Primary School, Rebecca Holland, added: “Compassion and friendship are key values for Follifoot School and it is lovely to see the children demonstrate such care for each other through their idea for the Friendship Bench.

"We are lucky to have such supportive parents in Friends of Follifoot School and I thank them for providing the bench and for all they have done for the school over the years.

