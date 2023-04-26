News you can trust since 1836
IN PICTURES: These are the top 15 cafés to visit in and around the Harrogate district according to Tripadvisor

When it comes to cafés across the Harrogate district, there is definitely plenty of choice and we reveal some of the best places to visit.

By Lucy Chappell
Published 26th Apr 2023, 16:50 BST
Updated 26th Apr 2023, 16:51 BST

There are some fantastic local cafés in our town offering everything from a slice of cake to a nice pot of tea

Here are the top fifteen cafés to visit in the Harrogate district according to Tripadvisor...

Located at 49 Cold Bath Road, Harrogate, HG2 0NL

1. Tilly Peppers

Located at 49 Cold Bath Road, Harrogate, HG2 0NL Photo: Archive

Located at 35 Beulah Street, Harrogate, HG1 1QH

2. Caffe Lago Di Como

Located at 35 Beulah Street, Harrogate, HG1 1QH Photo: Gerard Binks

Located at 1A Royal Parade, Harrogate, HG1 2SZ

3. Hoxton North

Located at 1A Royal Parade, Harrogate, HG1 2SZ Photo: Archive

Located at Westminster Arcade, Parliament Street, Harrogate, HG1 2RN

4. The Harrogate Tea Rooms

Located at Westminster Arcade, Parliament Street, Harrogate, HG1 2RN Photo: Archive

