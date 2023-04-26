IN PICTURES: These are the top 15 cafés to visit in and around the Harrogate district according to Tripadvisor
When it comes to cafés across the Harrogate district, there is definitely plenty of choice and we reveal some of the best places to visit.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 26th Apr 2023, 16:50 BST
Updated 26th Apr 2023, 16:51 BST
There are some fantastic local cafés in our town offering everything from a slice of cake to a nice pot of tea
Here are the top fifteen cafés to visit in the Harrogate district according to Tripadvisor...
