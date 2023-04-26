News you can trust since 1836
Harrogate café handed new food hygiene rating by Food Standards Agency

A café in Harrogate has been awarded a new food hygiene rating according to the Food Standards Agency’s website.

By Lucy Chappell
Published 26th Apr 2023, 12:41 BST- 1 min read

Sandwiches & More, on King Edward’s Drive in Harrogate, has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

The rating comes following an assessment at the premises on March 21, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

A café in Harrogate has been awarded a new food hygiene rating by the Food Standards Agency
A food hygiene rating is not a guide to food quality, but reflects the standards of food hygiene found on inspection.

To find out more about food hygiene ratings, visit https://ratings.food.gov.uk/

