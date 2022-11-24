Harrogate primary school celebrating after being awarded 'good' in latest Ofsted inspection

The Harrogate school has doubled in size from 95 to 183 pupils since its last full inspection and continues to thrive and move forward with an exciting and ambitious curriculum.

Inspectors praised the resilience shown through the challenges presented by rapid growth and a flood earlier in the year that damaged all the Key Stage Two classrooms.

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the report, the school was described as “a highly inclusive school community where pupils are valued” and pupils “are happy and feel safe".

Killinghall Church of England Primary School has been rated ‘good’ with ‘outstanding’ in Early Years by Ofsted

It also stated that “pupils have a strong sense of equality and tolerance and they are well-prepared for life in modern Britain.”

Phonics and reading were praised as “high quality”, delivered by “skilled staff” and “leaders have designed an ambitious curriculum”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Strength in Early Years is mentioned throughout the report and this represents the outstanding judgement which was awarded.

Inspectors also stated that safeguarding is effective with “leaders aware of local risks to pupils, such as county lines.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The report went on to add: “The Headteacher is tenacious when following up concerns and leaders make sure that pupils and families are well supported.”

Sarah Bassitt, who has been headteacher at the school for 12 years, said: “We are delighted with our overall good judgement, especially that inspectors identified our inclusive, caring and happy community where everyone shows kindness and consideration.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“One of the school’s real strengths is the sense of equality and tolerance along with pupil leadership and over the two days of the inspection, we were continually told how clear the children were when talking about this.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Despite a difficult last year with Covid and the significant flooding of the Key Stage Two classrooms, we are proud of what we have achieved in creating an ambitious curriculum with the children at the heart of it.

"Early years shone throughout the two day inspection and we are over the moon the have received an outstanding judgement

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This is tinged with a little disappointment as we were told that we were close to the higher judgement in other areas too, but there just wasn’t quite enough evidence for this to be awarded.

"This gives us the momentum to continue our journey of improvement to reach outstanding in the future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The two actions points from the inspection are tweaks rather than major issues and both have already been addressed.”

Marion McCormick, co-chair of governors at the school, added: “We have a great deal of pride in the hard work and commitment that has led to this very good result.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The report reflects the enthusiasm and high standards that embody all that the school stands for.

"The strength and resilience shown by the headteacher and her team to achieve this following a major flood throughout key stage two deserves huge praise.”