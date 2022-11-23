Little Bird Made set to return to Harrogate and Ripon for festive artisan market this weekend

Little Bird Made are returning to their routes this weekend when they fly back into Ripon on Sunday, for the first of their two Christmas markets in the town.

They will also be setting at the Harrogate Borough Council Horticultural Nursery on Saturday and Sunday, as well as a trip up north to Leyburn on Saturday for their monthly market.

All of the markets will be packed with lots of stalls and will be a great opportunity to cross some Christmas presents off your list.

Little Bird Made will return to Harrogate and Ripon for a festive artisan market this weekend

There will be everything on your shopping list from luxury handmade gifts to ensure your gift stands out from the crowd, unique decorations and homeware to brighten up your home and lots of festive treats, local produce and alcohol to stock up your kitchen cupboards ahead of Christmas.

The Harrogate Borough Council Horticultural Nursery is a new addition for 2022 and will be an indoor shopping experience packed with stalls, Christmas trees and activities such as wreath making, which can be booked by visiting www.horticulturalnursery.com/christmas-events

Little Bird Made have already started their busy programme of Christmas markets across the area and had a very successful ‘Super Sunday’ at the weekend with triple markets in Wetherby, Richmond and Thirsk.

They will be operating right up until the weekend before Christmas and in December, they will be heading to the Valley Gardens in Harrogate for four days, Driffield, Easingwold, Wetherby, Northallerton, Thirsk and Ripon.

