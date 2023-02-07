Harrogate headteacher resigns following major reorganisation of leadership team

The developments were announced on Friday in a letter to parents which detailed the school’s plans as it continues to make improvements and build rapidly on the positive comments outlined in its recent Ofsted report.

Acting headteacher Pete Saunders will be leading the school for the rest of the academic year following the resignation of Helen Woodcock, who has been Rossett’s headteacher since September 2014.

Thanking Ms Woodcock for her contribution to the school, Mr Saunders said: “I am proud to be leading Rossett during this time of change as we work towards our aim of providing the very best education and excellent outcomes for all our students.”

The school has also laid out its intention to join the Red Kite Learning Trust, a multi-academy trust that includes Harrogate Grammar School.

Mr Saunders added that the school were excited about their plans to join the Red Kite Learning Trust (RKLT) and are currently undertaking due diligence with the trust in accordance with Department of Education guidance.

Rossett School was one of the founder members of the Red Kite Alliance nearly 14 years ago, which was the starting point for the trust.

The trust now comprises 14 schools and almost 10,000 children.

Mr Saunders said: “We look forward to being part of such a strong family of schools to share our resources and expertise, and create fantastic opportunities for our students and our staff.

"We have no doubt that this will be a great match for both our school and the trust that will support us to achieve the excellence we strive for.”

Mr Saunders will be supported in his role by Richard Sheriff and Matthew West from the RKLT. Mr Sheriff is a National Leader of Education and CEO of the RKLT, and Mr West is an Ofsted inspector and principal of Temple Moor High School in Leeds.

The letter to parents, signed by chair of governors John Hesketh, included a statement from Ms Woodcock in which she described Rossett as “a very special place”.

She said: “It is a truly inclusive comprehensive school which supports all students to realise their potential, regardless of their background or the challenges in the personal lives.

“I have been privileged over the years to lead a committed and professional body of staff who have worked tirelessly to ensure that each and every student receives the highest quality of teaching and support through some of the most challenging years we have seen in education nationally.”

Wishing everyone at Rossett every success in the future, Ms Woodcock said she had been proud to serve the school as well as the wider adult learning and sporting communities.

Mr Hesketh said governors wished Ms Woodcock well for the future.

He also thanked parents for their support and asked for their help in shaping Rossett’s future.

