Police urge motorists to avoid major Harrogate road following serious collision
Police are currently at the scene of a serious collision in Harrogate.
By Lucy Chappell
5 hours ago - 1 min read
Road closures are currently in place on Rowden Lane and the Killinghall roundabout near to Chain Bar Lane and Skipton Road to allow emergency services to deal with the incident.
North Yorkshire Police are advising motorists to avoid the area and look for alternative routes.
This article will be updated with any further information we receive from North Yorkshire Police and the emergency services.