Harrogate Grammar School's annual BTEC Gig returns with record audience

With a diverse set list of rock, pop and country classics, the night belonged to Year 13 as they gave their final BTEC show, but also included fantastic performances from Year 12.

The evening included many ensemble pieces including ‘Starlight’ and acoustic versions of ‘Jolene’, ‘No Time to Die’ and ‘Make You Feel My Love’.

Mrs Gregory, Programme Leader for Music at Harrogate Grammar School, said: “We had the largest ever audience at this BTEC gig.

“That’s largely down to Mr Post and his enthusiasm and also how well our Year 13 cohort work together.”

One of the highlights of the night was a cover of ‘Uptown Funk’, a major ensemble piece with horn and rhythm sections, bass, guitar, and two singers up front.

Mrs Gregory added: “These past two years have been tough for students, missing out on ensemble work.

“But they have all worked extra hard to bridge the gap in making music together.

"We’re really proud of them and they did a great job on the night.

"The BTEC course includes six official performances, so this gig can be used as a vital piece of coursework.

"It’s also the perfect way for them to get that on-stage experience in front of a live crowd.”

The BTEC Gig is one of several live events to return after the pandemic.

Many music students had also performed at the recent Battle of the Bands and the Spring Concert is the final music event this term.

Neil Renton, Headteacher at Harrogate Grammar School, said: “Congratulations to all the BTEC students for such an exceptional evening of music.

"It’s quite rare for schools to run A Level or BTEC music courses, but we do both here at Harrogate Grammar School.

"We have about 20 students taking key stage five music, which is really fantastic.