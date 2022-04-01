Harrogate Grammar School students showcase their musical talents in the annual Spring Concert

The event embraced the theme of New Beginnings with spring flowers made by students showing solidarity for the people of Ukraine.

The evening saw a huge range of ensembles, choirs, soloists and orchestras bring music, drama and vocals to a live audience.

Organised by the Music faculty, the Spring Concert is a celebration of music in all its forms.

Harrogate Grammar School students showcased their musical talents in the school's annual Spring Concert

Mrs Charlie Gregory, Programme Leader of Music, performed and compered the night.

She said: “The Spring Concert was fantastic.

"I’m so proud of each and every one of the students who performed."

The whole school joined forces, from younger years to GCSE, A Level and BTEC students and there were also performances from recent shows, Battle of the Bands and School of Rock.

A range of choirs and groups gave rousing renditions of much-loved songs, from ‘Happy’ to ‘Pompeii’, ‘Mamma Mia’ to ‘Never Enough’.

Ensembles varied from strings to saxophones, flutes to ukuleles to a fully-fledged jazz band.

The night also saw years seven to nine display their drama skills, acting out comic scenes from Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.

Stunning solo vocals came courtesy of senior year students as Lucy Hargreaves sang ‘Where Did the Rock Go?’ and ‘If I Ain’t Got You’, Year 13’s Henry sang ‘Gravity’ plus Amelie from Year 12 performed a haunting cover of ‘No Time to Die’.

Two students, Elisia Spears and Mia Felstead, sang songs in French, while the duo Sonorous sang acapella and Ollie Henderson sang ‘Fire in Me’, his own composition.

Mrs Gregory added: "The sheer breadth of talent we have here is incredible and it’s wonderful to see them develop their skills and confidence as they move up the years.

"They have all worked really hard to put on this joyous event.

"Huge thanks also to our Music staff, peripatetic teachers, tech crew and all those staff who helped to make the night a success.”

Neil Renton, Headteacher at Harrogate Grammar School, said: “The Spring Concert is such an uplifting celebration and brings together highly talented students from all years.

"Everyone is so composed on stage and also really supportive of each other, which is lovely to see.