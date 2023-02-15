News you can trust since 1836
Harrogate Grammar School students showcase their musical talents in annual Battle of the Bands competition

Students from Harrogate Grammar School took to the stage last week to showcase their rock and pop talents in the school’s annual Battle of the Bands competition.

By Lucy Chappell
3 minutes ago - 2 min read
Updated 15th Feb 2023, 1:11pm

Organised by Year 12 BTEC students, Battle of the Bands showcases new music talent across the school.

The event saw 12 bands across Years 7 to 13, the most to ever participate in a single year, thrashing out rock and pop covers, much to the delight of the capacity crowd.

The bands embraced the evening, raising the roof with electrifying performances, with each band playing a range of instruments and lead singers showcasing their powerful vocals.

Harrogate Grammar School students took to the stage to showcase their musical talents in the Battle of the Bands competition
The standard was very high, with bands commanding the stage in front of the live audience and some rising stars making their debuts.

The judging panel consisted of Assistant Headteacher Mr Nik Mason, Piano Teacher Mr Greg Vincent, Strings Teacher Ms Megan Jowett and Harrogate Grammar School Alumni Lucy Kilne.

Mr Mason, as head judge, commented that the outstanding level of performances had made their decision very difficult.

However, Indecision was declared overall winner, for their cover of ‘Runaway Baby’; closely followed by Tumbling Pebbles, with their performance of ‘Ghostbusters’ and Jon Bovi, with their rendition of ‘You Give Love a Bad Name’.

Harrogate Grammar School students took to the stage to showcase their musical talents in the Battle of the Bands competition

Indecision, made up of Tess Eastaugh, Vee Griffin, Amelie Aylesbury, Ruby Margo, Fran Bonfield, Bahar Sabet and Diya Patel, said: “It felt incredible to win Battle of the Bands, we worked really hard on the song.

"Feeling the support of our peers, and seeing the whole audience so excited by our performance was amazing.

"It was great to see all the musical talent that our school has.”

The youngest band to ‘go into battle’ was Year 7 trio, The Rising Sun, covering ‘Sweet Child of Mine’.

They added: “We loved every second of playing in Battle of the Bands, it was a fantastic experience.

“We are looking forward to performing again next year and now have our sights on the winners’ title.”

Headteacher Neil Renton, said: “Battle of the Bands was a high energy evening, with students of all ages taking on rock and pop classics.

“The number and diverse range of bands participating, was wonderful to see and the event drew one of the biggest turnouts.

"It was fantastic to see such enthusiastic student performances and audience enjoyment.”

