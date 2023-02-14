Roadworks in and around Harrogate - what motorists need to watch out for this week
Drivers in Harrogate will have a number of roadworks which could affect their journeys to watch out for this week, from February 13.
Motorists could be set for some disruption to their journeys this week with a number of roadworks set to take place.
John Street
North Yorkshire County Council will be carrying out essential maintenance work from 14 till 15 February
There will be a traffic control system in place and delays are expected
Back Mayfield Terrace
Openreach will be carrying out essential maintenance work from 14 till 16 February
There will be a traffic control system in place and delays are expected
Grove Road
Openreach will be carrying out essential maintenance work from 14 till 16 February
There will be a traffic control system in place and delays are expected
Bower Street
Network Rail Infrastructure will be carrying out essential maintenance work on 15 February
The road will be closed to all traffic and delays are expected
Dragon Parade
North Yorkshire County Council will be carrying out essential maintenance work from 16 till 17 February
There will be a traffic control system (stop/go boards) in place and delays are expected
Dragon Road
North Yorkshire County Council will be carrying out essential maintenance work from 16 till 17 February
There will be a traffic control system (stop/go boards) in place and delays are expected
Hampsthwaite Road
North Yorkshire County Council will be carrying out essential maintenance work from 16 till 17 February
There will be a traffic control system (stop/go boards) in place and delays are expected
Kings Road
North Yorkshire County Council will be carrying out essential maintenance work from 16 till 17 February
There will be a traffic control system (two-way signals) in place and delays are expected