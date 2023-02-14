Roadworks in and around Harrogate - what motorists need to watch out for this week

Motorists could be set for some disruption to their journeys this week with a number of roadworks set to take place.

John Street

North Yorkshire County Council will be carrying out essential maintenance work from 14 till 15 February

Motorists in Harrogate will have a number of roadworks which could affect their journeys to watch out for this week

There will be a traffic control system in place and delays are expected

Back Mayfield Terrace

Openreach will be carrying out essential maintenance work from 14 till 16 February

There will be a traffic control system in place and delays are expected

Grove Road

Openreach will be carrying out essential maintenance work from 14 till 16 February

There will be a traffic control system in place and delays are expected

Bower Street

Network Rail Infrastructure will be carrying out essential maintenance work on 15 February

The road will be closed to all traffic and delays are expected

Dragon Parade

North Yorkshire County Council will be carrying out essential maintenance work from 16 till 17 February

There will be a traffic control system (stop/go boards) in place and delays are expected

Dragon Road

North Yorkshire County Council will be carrying out essential maintenance work from 16 till 17 February

There will be a traffic control system (stop/go boards) in place and delays are expected

Hampsthwaite Road

North Yorkshire County Council will be carrying out essential maintenance work from 16 till 17 February

There will be a traffic control system (stop/go boards) in place and delays are expected

Kings Road

North Yorkshire County Council will be carrying out essential maintenance work from 16 till 17 February