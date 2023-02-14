IN PICTURES: Take a look at 15 of the cheapest homes for sale in the Harrogate district right now according to Zoopla

News you can trust since 1836
We take a look at 15 of the cheapest homes for sale in the Harrogate district right now according to Zoopla

With Harrogate house prices on the rise, we decided to take a look at some of the cheapest properties that are currently available to buy.

By Lucy Chappell
2 minutes ago
Updated 14th Feb 2023, 4:19pm

Here we take a look at fifteen of the cheapest homes for sale in the Harrogate district on the Zoopla website right now...

1. King Edwin Park, Penny Pot Gardens, Harrogate

This two bedroom and two bathroom terraced house is for sale with Bridgfords for £61,250

Photo: Zoopla

2. Duck Hill, Ripon

This two bedroom and one bathroom flat is for sale with Pattinson for £75,000

Photo: Zoopla

3. Grove Park Terrace, Harrogate

This one bedroom and one bathroom flat is for sale with Hunters for £90,000

Photo: Zoopla

4. Dragon Road, Harrogate

This two bedroom and one bathroom flat is for sale with Martin & Co for £105,000

Photo: Zoopla

