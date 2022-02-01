Harrogate Grammar School student selected for England boys hockey squad

Harry, 14, plays at Harrogate Hockey Club, making his debut this season in the Mens XI and will soon be representing England in international matches, culminating in a European tournament this summer.

He is the only player from Yorkshire, and one of just three from the North of England, to reach national level this year.

Harry was just five years old when he played his first hockey match for the Harrogate B Team Under 10's side.

Harrogate Grammar School student, Harry Montague, has been selected to represent his country and play hockey for the England Under 16 Boys squad

In December, he took part in Durham University Men's first team analyst sessions, gaining valuable coaching insights and inspiration along the way

It was while Harry was playing for the Pennine Pumas at the four-day Future Cup, representing the North of England, that he was invited to an England Hockey Assessment.

Since then, he has attended several assessment camps, flying through each stage to receive his England call-up invitation this month.

Due to his age, he will also have the chance to compete for a place in the Under 16's squad in 2023.

Harry said: I'm really happy to be selected for the Under 16's England team.

"The selection process has not been easy.

"It started last September and the level of talented players was very high.

"I'm now really excited to receive my England kit and represent my country."

Neil Renton, Headteacher at Harrogate Grammar School, said: "We are delighted for Harry as he joins the 26-strong England Under 16's hockey squad.

"This is an amazing achievement.

"He has trained hard and it's brilliant to see his talent being recognised.