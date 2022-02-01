Former Harrogate Ladies' College student delighted to have first novel published

Roxanne Davies, 20, has just released ‘The Past Never Dies’, a crime novel with a dark twist.

The former student, who is studying Drama & English at Exeter University, said her passion of crime literature was sparked during her time at Harrogate Ladies’ College.

She said inspiration and encouragement from teachers at the school compelled her to write the book.

A former Harrogate Ladies' College and budding writer has seen her dream come true with the publication of her first novel

“It was while I was at school that I started the book and I was really motivated to write it after conversations with people in the English department.

"I was encouraged to be very creative and the best advice I was given was to have a go."

Roxanne wrote the first three chapters of the book, which she described as a murder mystery with a dash of romance, and submitted it three different publishing houses.

She added: “It took quite a long time as I was in the middle of my A levels but I was really pleased to get the response back to say it was going to be published and share the news with my friends and family."

Harrogate Ladies’ College Principal Mrs Sylvia Brett said the school was proud and pleased of Roxanne’s achievements.

She said: “We knew Roxanne would make her mark on the world of literature at an early age because her love of books, her knowledge of fiction and her passion for the world around her.

"We will watch her remarkable progress with delight and pride."