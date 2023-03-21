Harrogate Grammar School rugby team crowned National Continental Tyres Schools Bowl champions

After a truly magnificent 31-20 win against St Peters High School from Gloucester, this is a remarkable achievement for the Sixth Form Sports Academy, with the rugby programme only in its second year.

This is the first time in the school’s recent history that the U18’s have reached a National Final, which is no mean feat with 125 schools across the country competing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coached by former Scotland International Tom Ryder, Director of Sport at Harrogate Grammar School, and Stuart Vincent, former Captain of Ilkley RFC, the team is made up of Harrogate Grammar School Sixth Form students.

Harrogate Grammar School Boys’ rugby team have been crowned National Continental Tyres Schools Bowl champions

They have a depth of talent and experience, with six students representing Under-17 and Under-18 teams in the Yorkshire Academy this season.

The team is captained by Matthew Leatham, who plays for the Yorkshire Academy U-18 team, and vice-captained by Sam Parsons-Bastiman, who was selected for the North of England Under-18 squad.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Students from the girls’ and boys’ junior rugby teams joined staff, travelling by coach to watch and support their peers.

Harrogate Grammar School Alumni and parents were also in attendance creating a rousing, inspiring atmosphere.

Harrogate Grammar School Boys’ rugby team have been crowned National Continental Tyres Schools Bowl champions

For those that weren’t fortunate enough to see the final in person, the game was livestreamed on the England Rugby YouTube Channel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As the furthermost travelling team, there was a long but celebratory journey back to North Yorkshire.

Matthew Leatham said: “The squad would like to thank Mr Ryder and Mr Vincent for their coaching, mentoring and encouragement throughout the season, not forgetting Michelle Farnhill, our Strength and Conditioning coach, who helped us keep the intensity throughout the game.

Harrogate Grammar School Boys’ rugby team have been crowned National Continental Tyres Schools Bowl champions

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The players would also like to thank all the travelling supporters, it certainly made a difference hearing the singing, drumming and trumpet playing.”

Tom Ryder, Director of Sport at Harrogate Grammar School, added: “This was a fantastic performance from the boys.

"They have worked very hard all year so I am really pleased for them that it was such a great game and full credit also needs to go to St Peters.

"We used our kicking game really well and when we had the opportunity, we played at tempo and scored some nice tries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The depth and strength of the squad is a result of the competitive nature of training.

"The boy’s dedication and strong cohesion as a team is displayed through their great team spirit and we are very proud to bring the trophy home.”

Harrogate Grammar School’s Sixth Form Sports Academy is only in its second year, with 30 boys currently part of the rugby programme.

Integrating training sessions into the student timetable has allowed for excellence in both academic studies and sports.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gym sessions twice a week in the morning and weekly fixtures has enabled a more professional approach to school sport.

Broadcast commentary on the day reiterated this by saying: “Harrogate Grammar are churning out these incredible athletes.

"This season has already done so much for rugby at the school, bringing home the silverware will inspire others for years to come.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It’s a deserved win and there are a lot of names we’ll hear a lot more of in the next five years.”

The Academy also has a girls’ netball programme, coached by Jan Helmsley, who has a wealth of netball coaching experience.

They are also enjoying their own success this year having come fourth in the Yorkshire and Humber regional netball finals.

Neil Renton, Headteacher at Harrogate Grammar School, added: “Congratulations to our 1st XV rugby team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This is an outstanding achievement to be very proud of and a reflection of their dedication, commitment and unity as a team.

"We are delighted to be crowned national champions.

"The Academy is a unique asset to our school, championing success in netball and rugby, and we want to continue attracting students from across the county to our Sixth Form.

"Our PE faculty works tirelessly, offering a tremendous range of sports to all our students, organising many fixtures and driving forward successful teams.”

Advertisement Hide Ad