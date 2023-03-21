Drug driver convicted at Harrogate court attempts to drive home despite being disqualified

The man who appeared at Harrogate Magistrates Court yesterday (March 20) attempted to drive home immediately after he was convicted of drug driving and despite losing his licence.

Police officers got behind the vehicle and requested it to stop, which it failed to do, and then drove dangerously along the A59 and north onto the A1M.

Weaving dangerously in and out of traffic and using all the lanes including the hard shoulder, the vehicle reached speeds of over 140mph.

The vehicle was heading towards Leeming when a stinger was deployed by Armed Response Vehicle officers before being safely stopped.

The driver was arrested.

Paul Cording, a Roads Policing Sergeant at North Yorkshire Police, tweeted last night: "A complete disregard for road safety and the judicial system.