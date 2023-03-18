The former St John Fisher Catholic High School pupil, who turned 17 last Sunday, has signed a two-and-a-half year-deal to remain at Elland Road until the summer of 2025.

The highly-rated young midfielder is yet to make his Premier League debut but has progressed within the club’s academy system.

In a statement released by Leeds United on Friday, it said: “Leeds United are delighted to announce Archie Gray has signed his first professional contract with the club.

Archie Gray (left) has signed his first professional contract with Leeds United

“The young midfielder has progressed within the club’s academy system and put in impressive displays throughout the age groups, including playing for the Under-23s last season at the age of 15.

“Gray was also selected in a first-team Premier League squad at the age of 15, being named on the bench against Arsenal at Elland Road in December 2021.

"He went on to make the bench a further five times in the 2021/22 campaign.

"Everyone at Leeds United would like to congratulate Archie on signing his first professional deal and we look forward to his future progress.”

As well as progressing well in the early stages of his club career with Leeds United, Archie has also been an important figure throughout the England age groups.

He captained the England Under-16 team when they impressively won the Val-de-Marne tournament in November 2021, overcoming France in the final.

He is now a regular in the Under-17s, also wearing the armband.

Archie completed his GCSE’s at St John Fisher Catholic High School last year and went on to sign a two-year scholarship at the club in September.

Gray is the son of ex-Leeds player Andy Gray, grandson of Scottish manager and former player Frank Gray, and grand-nephew of Leeds United club legend Eddie Gray.

