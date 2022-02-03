Harrogate Grammar School rocks out as Battle of the Bands returns after two-year hiatus

G2, one of the finalists in Harrogate Grammar School's annual Battle of the Bands.

In what was hailed as a blast of a rocking evening, Harrogate Grammar School's annual contest certainly came back with a bang

The event saw seven bands, across Years 7 to 13, thrashing out guitar riffs and storming vocals in front of a live audience.

Radiophonics who performed Dakota in Harrogate Grammar School's Battle of the Bands.

A judging panel declared Out of Tune as overall winners of the battle for their rousing rendition of Beggin, closely followed by G2’s performance of Killer Queen and Radiophonics for their duet of Dakota.

All three groups were commended for their band dynamic and stage presence, as well as their fantastic performances.

Organised by the Year 12 BTEC students, the Battle of the Bands showcases new music talent in the school.

Winners Out of Tune are a new band of four BTEC students from Year 13.

“We loved it,” lead singer Henry said. “We literally had one rehearsal today but it just all came together tonight. It got the crowd going and they were fantastic. We’re so chuffed.”

The youngest band to go into ‘battle’ was Year 7 trio, Rolling Rocks, performing Muse’s Our Time is Running Out. Led by singer Molly, with twins Claudia and Rosie on bass and drums, the band’s debut caught everyone’s eye."

We decided to compete in the show a few weeks ago,” Molly said.

“It was pretty scary getting up there in front of everyone, but we’d love to do it all again!”

Mrs Charlie Gregory, Programme Leader of Music, said “It’s was such a fantastic night, full of energy, and to see the students performing on stage after two years was brilliant.

"A huge congratulations to Out of Tune for raising the roof and winning the competition.

"The range of music talent and sheer guts up there, from all the bands, was incredible. To see Year 7s own the stage with a Muse anthem was another highlight.”

“Battle of the Bands is the best way for budding rockers to get live performance experience in a really supportive atmosphere.

"After so many months of online lessons and virtual events, it’s amazing for everyone to be back playing live here at school. We’d love to see more students joining music clubs, forming a band and gaining confidence in ensemble pieces.”

Other bands taking to the stage on the night were the Luke Warm Bell Peppers, singing Californication’ Year 9 trio Celestials performed Half the World Away’while Kaleidoscope covered Boulevard of Broken Dreams.

Neil Renton, Headteacher at Harrogate Grammar School, said: “Battle of the Bands was a high energy evening, with students of all ages taking on some rock classics.

"It was a tough call for the judges to pick the winners, but also wonderful to see everyone performing and kick-starting our live music events again.”

The three judges were Mr Nik Mason, assistant headteacher, Ms Cherie Gears, vocalist teacher, and Mr Greg Vincent, piano teacher.

Harrogate Grammar school has a thriving music department with several ways for students to get involved and develop their skills.