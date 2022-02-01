2 for 1 tickets for top shows at Harrogate Theatre this March including Ray Mears, Paul Chowdhry and Luke Wright

Harrogate Theatre is offering a 2 for 1 ticket offer for shows in March.

The much-loved arts hub has joined the biggest ever 2-for-1 ticket offer through UK Theatre’s Love Your Local Theatre campaign for which The National Lottery is providing up to £2 million to subsidise over 150,000 tickets across the UK

Throughout March, National Lottery players can get 2-for-1 theatre tickets for performances of shows including Ray Mears, Luke Wright, Paul Chowdhry, Sing-a-long-a The Greatest Showman and a great variety of music acts and new-writing.

Supported by TV presenter, Girls Aloud singer and star of the stage Kimberley Walsh, the campaign encourages the public to support local theatres as they recover from the pandemic

Tickets are available to purchase now from via www.loveyourlocaltheatre.co

The full list of shows in the 2 fort 1 ticket offer at Harrogate Theatre are:

Luke Wright THU 3 MAR - Limited 241 tickets, get them quick!

Catching Comets FRI 4 MAR

Lipstick On Your Collar FRI 4 MAR - Limited 241 tickets, get them quick!

Passion of Joan of Arc SAT 5 MAR - Limited 241 tickets, get them quick!

666 Comments SAT 5 MAR

Sing-a-Longa - The Greatest Showman FRI 11 MAR - Limited 241 tickets, get them quick!

The Long Way Home SAT 12 MAR

Every Little Hope You Ever Dreamed MON 14 MAR

One Night in Dublin WED 16 MAR - Limited 241 tickets, get them quick!

Nothing Happens (Twice) THU 24 MAR

Ray Mears - We Are Nature THU 24 MAR - Limited 241 tickets, get them quick

Paul Chowdhry : Family Friendly Comedian FRI 25 MAR - 241 ticket allocation sold out

What's Love Got to Do With It FRI 25 MAR - Limited 241 tickets, get them quick!

Great Grimm Tales FRI 25 - SAT 26 MAR

Chris Dean's Syd Lawrence Orchestra SAT 26 MAR - Limited 241 tickets, get them quick!

