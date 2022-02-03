'Proper local radio' is back after Your Harrogate's big DAB switch-on today

After successfully lobbying communications regulator Ofcom for a DAB multiplex licence last year, Nick Hancock has thrown the switch on DAB for Your Harrogate radio station.

Born out of the ashes of former airwaves favourite, Stray FM, the station’s creative director and presenter Nick Hancock has wanted to reach viewers via DAB since first launching the station from its base at Hornbeam Park last March.

He believes the upgrade heralds a new, even brighter era for the station, one which includes the high points and high standards of Stray FM's glory years.

"What feels rather lovely is there are many similarities between the first day of Your Harrogate on DAB and my last day at Stray FM," Nick Hancock said.

"On my last programme on Stray FM back in August 2020 we talked about many of the things we would miss about the station.

"The bits that we all knew and loved about Stray FM because we’d all grown up with them.

"I’m pleased to say most of those special things will be back on Your Harrogate in 2022.

“Since Stray FM closed I have been overwhelmed by the amount of people who have reached out, especially from local businesses to get involved with the radio station.

“The listeners and advertisers who have been on board with Your Harrogate since day one have been amazing and they have helped make this DAB dream come true.

"Every day on Your Harrogate you’ll hear people you know and voices you recognise.

"We have a school of the week feature on the breakfast show.

"Taxi drivers calling in with travel news (always Skipton Road and Killinghall roadworks of course!).

"You’ll hear Simon Weaver before a match. There’ll be laughs with Simon Cotton and David Ritson launching the Hospitality Awards 2022 and all the stars from Harrogate Theatre.

"Local businesses are a massive part of Your Harrogate.

"We are so grateful for all the brilliant support we have received from our advertisers, many of whom have been with us since day one.

Beginning online only in 2020, Your Harrogate has evolved quickly since the demise of Stray FM, offering a mix of music, local news, travel information, community support and half price vouchers.

Despite going DAB, Your Harrogate continues to be available to stream online, on app and also on smart speakers.

The multiplex offers the chance to provide specifically local services to Harrogate and Wetherby, facilitating the opportunity for a small number of services in addition to Your Harrogate.

Harrogate’s radio map...

Your Harrogate is not the town’s only radio station.

Harrogate Hospital Radio is the town’s longest-running station having been launched in 1977.

In June last year it announced it had won its three-year campaign for an FM licence to allow it to broadcast to a wider audience.

Other local broadcasters include Harrogate Community Radio which was launched in August 2019 as a grass-roots, not-for-profit radio station.

Having run for 26 years, the popular Stray FM was abolished in August 2020 and rebranded as Greatest Hits Radio by new owners Bauer.