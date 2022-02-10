Harrogate College to recruit 100 apprentices in 100 days to support town's economy

Harrogate College has launched its second 100 in 100 campaign, which aims to get 100 apprentices placed in 100 days.

As major staff shortages in the national economy show no sign of easing, the college is determined to support the local economy by delivering the skills and courses local firms need to develop skills for the future.

Daniel Crisp, Harrogate College' s deputy head of apprenticeships, said: “We are happy to be running this initiative again.

"It gives us the opportunity to highlight and promote apprenticeships and how they play a crucial role in preparing young people for the sectors they wish to work in.

“We recently launched the Harrogate College Employers’ Network.

"Now we are hosting a week of free networking events this month dedicated to some of the district’s most important industries, energy and construction, health and social care, hospitality, and retail, digital, education and training, and business and finance."

Last year, Harrogate College, in collaboration with Leeds City and Keighley colleges surpassed the 100 target, placing 150 apprentices in sectors including business, hospitality, engineering and health and social care.

Daniel Crisp, said: "We want to encourage fruitful dialogue between employers in similar fields. It will also be an opportunity for employers to influence the content of the college’s courses so that they are provided with what they need.

“Through this campaign and the employer’s network, we can create those apprenticeship opportunities, help businesses find the right fit and support existing and new apprentices to progress and take their careers to the next level.”