Harrogate council's £60K plans for new social housing in Bilton

Plans for new social housing on Woodfield Close and Poplar Grove have been unveiled by Coun Matt Scott after the council secured £60,000 from the Government to support the project.

Coun Scott, who has represented Harrogate Bilton Woodfield ward on the borough council since 2018, said the two flats would be for those transitioning from homelessness.

As part of the plans, construction will take place on Woodfield Close where some of the disused garages will be demolished.

The path to the Iron Bridge will be maintained with the wider surface in front of the garages improved as well.

The new flats will are being built provide secure accommodation for those in need.

Coun Scott said: “I am pleased to see the council looking at unused brownfield sites for new social housing.

"The more that can be done to reduce the waiting list and provide high-quality accommodation in Bilton and across the district the better.”

To help meet local demand a three-bedroom house is also planned for the junction of Poplar Grove and Poplar Crescent on land already owned by the council.

This property will have solar panels and an electric vehicle charging point.