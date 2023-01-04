We take a look at the Harrogate takeaways that were awarded a five star food hygiene rating by the Food Standards Agency in 2022

A number of takeaways across Harrogate were visited by the Food Standards Agency last year and we reveal which ones received a five star food hygiene rating.

Food hygiene ratings help you choose where to eat out by telling you how seriously the business takes their food hygiene standards.

The scheme gives businesses a rating from 5 to 0 which is displayed at their premises and online so you can make more informed choices about where to buy and eat food.

5 – hygiene standards are very good

4 – hygiene standards are good

3 – hygiene standards are generally satisfactory

2 – some improvement is necessary

1 – major improvement is necessary

0 – urgent improvement is required

Here are the Harrogate takeaways that were awarded a five star food hygiene rating by the Food Standards Agency in 2022...

1 . Adams Balti & Pizza Located at 21 Westmoreland Street, Harrogate, HG1 5AY | Awarded on 24 May 2022

2 . Bradleys Located at 12 High Street, Harrogate, HG2 7HY | Awarded on 24 February 2022

3 . Falafel Hut Located at 8 Kings Road, Harrogate, HG1 1BT | Awarded on 2 March 2022

4 . Harrogate Fisheries Located at 141 Skipton Road, Harrogate, HG1 4LJ | Awarded on 8 April 2022