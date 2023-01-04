News you can trust since 1836
We take a look at the Harrogate takeaways that were awarded a five star food hygiene rating by the Food Standards Agency in 2022

A number of takeaways across Harrogate were visited by the Food Standards Agency last year and we reveal which ones received a five star food hygiene rating.

By Lucy Chappell
22 minutes ago
Updated 4th Jan 2023, 12:08pm

Food hygiene ratings help you choose where to eat out by telling you how seriously the business takes their food hygiene standards.

The scheme gives businesses a rating from 5 to 0 which is displayed at their premises and online so you can make more informed choices about where to buy and eat food.

5 – hygiene standards are very good

4 – hygiene standards are good

3 – hygiene standards are generally satisfactory

2 – some improvement is necessary

1 – major improvement is necessary

0 – urgent improvement is required

Here are the Harrogate takeaways that were awarded a five star food hygiene rating by the Food Standards Agency in 2022...

1. Adams Balti & Pizza

Located at 21 Westmoreland Street, Harrogate, HG1 5AY | Awarded on 24 May 2022

Photo: Google Maps

2. Bradleys

Located at 12 High Street, Harrogate, HG2 7HY | Awarded on 24 February 2022

Photo: Google Maps

3. Falafel Hut

Located at 8 Kings Road, Harrogate, HG1 1BT | Awarded on 2 March 2022

Photo: Google Maps

4. Harrogate Fisheries

Located at 141 Skipton Road, Harrogate, HG1 4LJ | Awarded on 8 April 2022

Photo: Google Maps

