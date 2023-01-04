News you can trust since 1836
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
We take a look at 12 new properties in Harrogate that have been added to the market this week

Take a look at these 12 new properties in Harrogate that have been added to the market this week

There are some really lovely and stunning properties currently for sale in Harrogate at the moment and we take a look at some of the new ones that have entered the market this week, from January 2.

By Lucy Chappell
6 minutes ago
Updated 4th Jan 2023, 2:13pm

Here we take a look at twelve new properties that are for sale in Harrogate on the Zoopla website right now...

To find out more about these properties, visit https://www.zoopla.co.uk/

1. Kingsley Drive, Harrogate

This three bedroom and one bathroom semi-detached house is for sale with Verity Frearson for £275,000

Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales

2. Wood View, Harrogate

This three bedroom and two bathroom flat is for sale with North Residential for £650,000

Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales

3. St Georges Avenue, Harrogate

This four bedroom and two bathroom detached house is for sale with Verity Frearson for £600,000

Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales

4. Studley Road, Harrogate

This eight bedroom and seven bathroom terraced house is for sale with Hunters for £700,000

Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3