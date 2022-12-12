News you can trust since 1836
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Grants on offer to Harrogate students to support with studies

Students living in the Harrogate borough who are taking post-16 education courses for the academic year 2022/23 are being invited to apply for a small grant from a local trust.

By Lucy Chappell
4 minutes ago - 1 min read

The fund, which is administered by North Yorkshire County Council, is available from the Haywra Crescent Educational Trust and the grants can be used to buy books and equipment or to fund travel that relates to study.

The money is available through the proceeds of the sale of a former education property in Haywra Crescent.

Hide Ad

These are the roads which are being affected by roadworks starting in Harrogate this week

Students living in the Harrogate borough are being invited to apply for grants to support them with their studies
Most Popular

This year, the trust has around £1,000 to share among eligible students from the Harrogate area who are studying at schools, colleges and universities outside the borough.

If you would like any further information and to be sent an application form, email [email protected]

Hide Ad

The closing date for applications is January 31, 2023.

17 dogs available for adoption and looking for their forever home this Christmas

StudentsHarrogateNorth Yorkshire County Council