The fund, which is administered by North Yorkshire County Council, is available from the Haywra Crescent Educational Trust and the grants can be used to buy books and equipment or to fund travel that relates to study.

The money is available through the proceeds of the sale of a former education property in Haywra Crescent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Students living in the Harrogate borough are being invited to apply for grants to support them with their studies

This year, the trust has around £1,000 to share among eligible students from the Harrogate area who are studying at schools, colleges and universities outside the borough.

If you would like any further information and to be sent an application form, email [email protected]

Advertisement Hide Ad