These are the roads which are being affected by roadworks starting in Harrogate this week

Drivers in Harrogate will have a number of roadworks which could affect their journeys to watch out for this week, from December 12.

By Lucy Chappell
4 minutes ago - 2 min read

Motorists could be set for some disruption and delays to their journeys this week with a number of roadworks set to take place.

Back Dragon Parade

North Yorkshire County Council is carrying out essential maintenance work from 12 till 14 December

A traffic control system (stop/go boards) will be in place and delays are expected

Road Rear Of Commercial Street

North Yorkshire County Council is carrying out essential maintenance work from 12 till 14 December

A traffic control system (stop/go boards) will be in place and delays are expected

Roslyn Road

North Yorkshire County Council is carrying out essential maintenance work from 12 till 14 December

A traffic control system (stop/go boards) will be in place and delays are expected

St Clements Road

North Yorkshire County Council is carrying out essential maintenance work from 12 till 14 December

A traffic control system (stop/go boards) will be in place and delays are expected

Kent Road

Yorkshire Water is carrying out essential maintenance work from 12 till 14 December

A traffic control system (multi-way signals) will be in place and delays are expected

West Grove Road

Northern Gas Networks is carrying out essential maintenance work from 12 till 16 December

A traffic control system (multi-way signals) will be in place and delays are expected

North Park Road

North Yorkshire County Council is carrying out essential maintenance work from 13 till 14 December

A traffic control system (stop/go boards) will be in place and delays are expected

Albert Street

North Yorkshire County Council is carrying out essential maintenance work from 13 till 14 December

A traffic control system will be in place and delays are expected

Bartle Avenue

Openreach is carrying out essential maintenance work from 13 till 15 December

A traffic control system will be in place and delays are expected

John Street

North Yorkshire County Council is carrying out essential maintenance work from 14 till 15 December

A traffic control system (stop/go boards) will be in place and delays are expected

