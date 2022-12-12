These are the roads which are being affected by roadworks starting in Harrogate this week
Drivers in Harrogate will have a number of roadworks which could affect their journeys to watch out for this week, from December 12.
Motorists could be set for some disruption and delays to their journeys this week with a number of roadworks set to take place.
Back Dragon Parade
North Yorkshire County Council is carrying out essential maintenance work from 12 till 14 December
A traffic control system (stop/go boards) will be in place and delays are expected
Road Rear Of Commercial Street
North Yorkshire County Council is carrying out essential maintenance work from 12 till 14 December
A traffic control system (stop/go boards) will be in place and delays are expected
Roslyn Road
North Yorkshire County Council is carrying out essential maintenance work from 12 till 14 December
A traffic control system (stop/go boards) will be in place and delays are expected
St Clements Road
North Yorkshire County Council is carrying out essential maintenance work from 12 till 14 December
A traffic control system (stop/go boards) will be in place and delays are expected
Kent Road
Yorkshire Water is carrying out essential maintenance work from 12 till 14 December
A traffic control system (multi-way signals) will be in place and delays are expected
West Grove Road
Northern Gas Networks is carrying out essential maintenance work from 12 till 16 December
A traffic control system (multi-way signals) will be in place and delays are expected
North Park Road
North Yorkshire County Council is carrying out essential maintenance work from 13 till 14 December
A traffic control system (stop/go boards) will be in place and delays are expected
Albert Street
North Yorkshire County Council is carrying out essential maintenance work from 13 till 14 December
A traffic control system will be in place and delays are expected
Bartle Avenue
Openreach is carrying out essential maintenance work from 13 till 15 December
A traffic control system will be in place and delays are expected
John Street
North Yorkshire County Council is carrying out essential maintenance work from 14 till 15 December
A traffic control system (stop/go boards) will be in place and delays are expected