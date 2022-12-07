Here are 17 dogs that are currently looking for their forever home this Christmas at the RSPCA York, Harrogate and District branch

News you can trust since 1836
The RSPCA York, Harrogate and District branch currently have 77 animals that are available for adoption, including 17 dogs.

By Lucy Chappell
21 minutes ago
Updated 7th Dec 2022, 2:56pm

For more information about the animals that are currently available for adoption, visit https://www.rspca-yorkhome.org.uk

1. Dora

Dora is a four-year-old Greyhound who is a fantastic girl and loves nothing more than sitting with you and getting lots of cuddles. Dora is a happy active girl who is slowly getting used to a world outside of racing. She has so much making up to do for lost time with a special family who will give her all the TLC that she craves.

Photo: RSPCA

2. Tallulah

Tallulah is a four-year-old Staffy who is a very sweet natured girl and is looking for a family who will shower her with the love she deserves. Tallulah is a very friendly and affectionate girl who just loves to be with you and loves a fuss. Her favourite thing is to jump on your lap and snuggle in for cuddles while she showers you with kisses.

Photo: RSPCA

3. Rue

Rue is a 15-month-old Whippet cross who is a really sweet natured girl that will make the most fantastic pet. Rue is an active dog and she would love a home with a family who will take her on long, interesting walks and exciting adventures. She is very sociable with both people and other dogs and she walks well on the lead.

Photo: RSPCA

4. Hope

Hope is a seven-year-old French Bulldog who is a very sweet natured girl who is gentle and very affectionate. Hope is looking for a family who will love and cherish her like she deserves. She is a very quiet and sometimes nervous girl so the centre are looking for a nice quiet home where she will feel safe and loved. She will make the loveliest friend for someone lucky enough to adopt her.

Photo: RSPCA

