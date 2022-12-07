Here are 17 dogs that are currently looking for their forever home this Christmas at the RSPCA York, Harrogate and District branch

4. Hope

Hope is a seven-year-old French Bulldog who is a very sweet natured girl who is gentle and very affectionate. Hope is looking for a family who will love and cherish her like she deserves. She is a very quiet and sometimes nervous girl so the centre are looking for a nice quiet home where she will feel safe and loved. She will make the loveliest friend for someone lucky enough to adopt her.

Photo: RSPCA