George Gibson of Crazy Canary Hot Sauce trying some of his Volcanic Fury sauce

PICTURE SPECIAL: Here are 15 pictures from the Harrogate Food and Drink Festival 2022

The much-loved Harrogate Food and Drink Festival returned to the Stray for its second year last weekend, celebrating internationally inspired and locally produced artisan food and drink.

By Lucy Chappell
Friday, 1st July 2022, 2:31 pm
Updated Friday, 1st July 2022, 2:37 pm

It was a jam-packed weekend of food, drink and entertainment with over 120 independent traders attending selling a range of goods.

There were also a number of live demonstrations in the Cookery Theatre, with established chefs from across the region showcasing their individual specialities.

Michael Johnston, Festival Coordinator, said: “We’re very grateful for the amazing support we received for this years event, even despite the rail strikes and the strong winds.

“We managed to raise over £4,500 for Mind in Harrogate for this years event, which takes the running total to over £61,000 raised for local mental health charities.

“We would like to say a massive thank you to all the exhibitors, performers, local musicians, local residents, contractors, Harrogate Council, staff, and to all the thousands of attendees that joined us over the weekend.

“We are looking forward to returning to Harrogate later in the year on September 3 and 4 at Ripley Castle."

Dave and Lucky, Co-Founders of Go Indian Spice who attended the show, said: "The Harrogate Food and Drink Festival has given us a great platform in order to reach out to more customers.

"The atmosphere was terrific and we will definitely be coming back again next year."

George Gibson, Founder of Crazy Canary Hot Sauces who was also at the show, added: "This is the second year I have been at the show and it has always been an enjoyable experience."

For more information and tickets for the Harrogate Food and Drink Festival at Ripley Castle in September, head to https://www.tickettailor.com/events/foodfestival/640053/r/website

1. Harrogate Food and Drink Festival 2022

Crowds enjoy Dazzling Darren's Magic Show in the sunshine

Photo: Gerard Binks

Photo Sales

2. Harrogate Food and Drink Festival 2022

Sukhmani Kaur (aged nine) with her giant candy floss duckling

Photo: Gerard Binks

Photo Sales

3. Harrogate Food and Drink Festival 2022

Families enjoy their day out at the festival in the sunshine

Photo: Gerard Binks

Photo Sales

4. Harrogate Food and Drink Festival 2022

Mina Kashmir with cinnamon rolls for eyes at the Cinnammmm stall

Photo: Gerard Binks

Photo Sales
HarrogateMind
Next Page
Page 1 of 4