PICTURE SPECIAL: Here are 15 pictures from the Harrogate Food and Drink Festival 2022

It was a jam-packed weekend of food, drink and entertainment with over 120 independent traders attending selling a range of goods.

There were also a number of live demonstrations in the Cookery Theatre, with established chefs from across the region showcasing their individual specialities.

Michael Johnston, Festival Coordinator, said: “We’re very grateful for the amazing support we received for this years event, even despite the rail strikes and the strong winds.

“We managed to raise over £4,500 for Mind in Harrogate for this years event, which takes the running total to over £61,000 raised for local mental health charities.

“We would like to say a massive thank you to all the exhibitors, performers, local musicians, local residents, contractors, Harrogate Council, staff, and to all the thousands of attendees that joined us over the weekend.

“We are looking forward to returning to Harrogate later in the year on September 3 and 4 at Ripley Castle."

Dave and Lucky, Co-Founders of Go Indian Spice who attended the show, said: "The Harrogate Food and Drink Festival has given us a great platform in order to reach out to more customers.

"The atmosphere was terrific and we will definitely be coming back again next year."

George Gibson, Founder of Crazy Canary Hot Sauces who was also at the show, added: "This is the second year I have been at the show and it has always been an enjoyable experience."

For more information and tickets for the Harrogate Food and Drink Festival at Ripley Castle in September, head to https://www.tickettailor.com/events/foodfestival/640053/r/website

