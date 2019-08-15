A Level results day in the Harrogate district - round-up from an emotional day for thousands of students

Hundreds of students from schools across the Harrogate district opened their A Level results this morning, with a mixture of nerves, anticipation and for many, excitement.

And students in our county have a lot to celebrate, according to early indications, which place North Yorkshire in the top tier nationally for attainment.

Mya Mills who achieved ABB and Jemima Payne AAA, happy together. Picture: Steve Riding.

North Yorkshire is in the top 20 per cent of all local authorities for students achieving at least two A's and a B grade based on performance in previous years, and the county also has a high proportion of pupils who attend good or outstanding secondary schools, with over 83 per cent of pupils in North Yorkshire attending a good or outstanding secondary school compared to 78.7 per cent nationally.

County Councillor Patrick Mulligan, North Yorkshire’s Executive Member for Schools, said: “We must congratulate all our young people for this great achievement and for their commitment and their hard work.

"These achievements place them in a good position to take up the higher education and training places that they choose. They can be confident they have a wide range of options and have been well prepared for the next step in their lives.

“These results are also a tribute to the support of families, the dedication of school staff and the quality of teaching in North Yorkshire.”

Reaction from Harrogate and Knaresborough MP Andrew Jones

Harrogate and Knaresborough MP Andrew Jones has congratulated all students who collected A Level results today.

He said: “The jobs market is competitive and so good qualifications and appropriate skills give young people an enormous advantage. A levels are an important part of that mix and I would like to congratulate all those who have received their results today.

”I also thank the huge team of teachers and support staff behind every pupil. That team have educated and motivated the pupils during the critical years leading up to these exams.

"While firm results are not yet published for the whole of England, early indications are that North Yorkshire schools have again performed extremely well compared to the national average.

"Some will not have achieved the grades for which they hoped. They will understandably be disappointed but there are still many, many options open to them. They should take their time - along with their parents, teachers and careers service – to look at those options.

"Once again well done to everyone and I wish all the very best of luck to all students in whatever they decide to do in the future.”