Scenes of joy at Harrogate High School as students rip open A Level results

Emotions were running high at Harrogate High School this morning, as students nervously peeled open their A-Level results envelopes.

A Level results 2019: Your guide to Harrogate district

Thrilled with his results: Liam Tyson.

But the pent up nervous energy soon dissipated, as many delighted students scooped up the grades that they have always dreamed of, to go to their dream universities.

Liam Tyson was amongst the sea of happy faces in the school's library today - he took home two A's, one in mathematics, and one in chemistry, as well as a merit in business.

Minutes after he opened the envelope, Liam said: "It's still sinking in, I didn't put my hopes up and tried not to worry, but I'm really happy."

Liam is now taking a gap year to think about his options for the future, but as his teachers said, the world is his oyster.

Jess Hullah, who is off to study Sports Psychology at Leeds Trinity University.

Liam's maths teacher, Mr Cox, who is the school's director of maths, said: "Liam has worked really hard, right the way through his studies. He has been really motivated, and it's lovely to see him get the grades that he deserves. He's just developed and progressed all the way through."

All the hard work certainly paid off for Mia Jashari, too, with a distinction and two merits in her chosen subjects.

Mia said: "I'm very happy with my results, this means that I can start my new chapter which is going to Leeds Beckett University to study Primary Education.

Mia Jashari, who is off to study Primary Teaching at Leeds Beckett University.

"At Harrogate High School I studied Health and Social Care, Business and Science. I really enjoyed my time at Harrogate High School, and I'm very thankful to my teachers to make my dreams come true."

Harrogate High School's Academy Head, Charlotte Clarke, said: ´We couldn’t be more proud of our students whose efforts have been backed up by unstinting parental support.

"The outstanding teaching and learning in the Sixth Form, recognised by Ofsted at their last inspection, and the hard work and resilience from students, has produced results that have enabled all of our students to embark on their planned journey, whether this be a higher education course, an apprenticeship or full time employment.

"The outstanding Careers Education at Harrogate High School has again been recognised by the Quality in Careers Standard Board (QiCS), resulting in the school maintaining a quality award in Careers Education, Information, Advice and Guidance (CEIAG).

"Students have been accepted to universities across a range of courses. examples include; Primary Teaching, Sports Science and Psychology and Biomedical Science, to name just a few. A number of students have also secured high quality apprenticeships at local providers.

"Whilst we wish our Sixth Form leavers every success in the future, we would like to take this opportunity to welcome our Year 7 students in September. For a second year, we have responded to parental request and taken over pupil admission number into Year 7. We look forward to welcoming all students back on September 4."