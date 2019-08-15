Harrogate A Level results: Delight as students at St Aidan’s and St John Fisher achieve dream grades

There were happy tears and hugs aplenty as students at St Aidan's and St John Fisher Associated Sixth Form opened their A Level results envelopes this morning.

Josie Ranson-Hayes, AAB, Emma Scaife A* BD, Kate Lonsdale ABB, Charlotte Daly, ABD. Picture: Steve Riding.

Surrounded by friends and family to share the excitement of their proud moment, students talked about the bright futures ahead of them, at their first choice universities.

Frankie Kendal, who got 2A*'s and an A, is heading off to study Politics at the University of Cambridge.

She said: "I was actually bricking it this morning, but I am so happy now. Cambridge is unbelievable, there are so many opportunities there, and I can't wait to go there. But I have loved my time at this school, it's been amazing."

Frankie's friend Charlotte Daly is heading to Nottingham University to study American Studies with Politics and History, having achieved grades of ABD in her A Levels.

Anna Bulcock shares her results with mum Alison. Anna Achieved two A's and a C in maths, which she was delighted with. Picture: Steve Riding.

Charlotte said: "I felt sick with anticipation, but coming here and finding out I've got in, it's a massive weight off my shoulders."

Off to Edge Hill University is Rachel Redhead, who scooped up two B's and a merit, securing her a place to study Nutrition and Health.

Rachel said: "I felt really nervous before I opened my results, and I have not slept, but now I can relax. I'm looking forward to the independence you get at university, and meeting all the new people."

Picture: Steve Riding.

Tally Daley achieved two A's and a B, securing her a place at Durham University to study biology. She has a passion for research and medicine, and her ambition is to work in developing vaccinations and cures.

Tom Salmon is heading to Birmingham University to study languages, scooping up two A's and one A*,.