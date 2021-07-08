Quirky things you might not know about The Great Yorkshire Show

The Great Yorkshire Show

Here's five things you might not know about the event:

The annual cost of staging the Great Yorkshire Show comes in at a whopping £3.4million.

This year’s attendance might be capped at 100,000 but the record was in 2016 at 135,111 - a big leap from the first recorded attendance in 1842, when 6,044 people went along.

Around 8,500 animals compete - and eat their way through a massive 125 tonnes of straw.