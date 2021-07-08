Quirky things you might not know about The Great Yorkshire Show
The historic Great Yorkshire Show is coming to Harrogate next week.
Here's five things you might not know about the event:
The annual cost of staging the Great Yorkshire Show comes in at a whopping £3.4million.
This year’s attendance might be capped at 100,000 but the record was in 2016 at 135,111 - a big leap from the first recorded attendance in 1842, when 6,044 people went along.
Around 8,500 animals compete - and eat their way through a massive 125 tonnes of straw.
The shopping list for previous three-day events (excluding sales to the general public) included 300 litres of Yorkshire milk, 1,280 punnets of Yorkshire strawberries, 1,200 loaves of bread for 4,887 rounds of home-made sandwiches, 10,000 Taylor’s of Harrogate Yorkshire tea bags, 2,200 scones, 40 home-made Victoria sponge cakes, 220kg of British bacon, 150 loins of pork, 400kg of sausages, 1,800 servings of Yorkshire tapas and 2,112 glasses of Pimm’s and lemonade. They used 144,634 pieces of crockery, cutlery, glasses and linen.