The history of the Great Yorkshire Show

The Great Yorkshire Show

They formed the Yorkshire Agricultural Society and the very first show was held in Fulford, York, in 1838.

Like other similar shows in those early days, the Yorkshire Show would move to showgrounds around the county and didn’t have a permanent base.

A decision was taken in 1950 to build a permanent showground and the Harrogate site was purchased for £16,500.

In 1992, the agricultural society chose to remain at the Harrogate site and started an ambitious £10m re-development programme.

The number of events staged on the showground year-round has increased dramatically.