The history of the Great Yorkshire Show
A group of leading agriculturalists, led by the third Earl Spencer, came up with the idea for The Great Yorkshire Show in October 1837.
Thursday, 8th July 2021, 12:29 pm
Updated
Thursday, 8th July 2021, 12:30 pm
They formed the Yorkshire Agricultural Society and the very first show was held in Fulford, York, in 1838.
Like other similar shows in those early days, the Yorkshire Show would move to showgrounds around the county and didn’t have a permanent base.
A decision was taken in 1950 to build a permanent showground and the Harrogate site was purchased for £16,500.
In 1992, the agricultural society chose to remain at the Harrogate site and started an ambitious £10m re-development programme.
The number of events staged on the showground year-round has increased dramatically.
The site, on Railway Road, is now the largest event space in the north east.