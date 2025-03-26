Pioneering N Yorks charity celebrates historic 100,000 milestone

By Alastair Tancred
Contributor
Published 26th Mar 2025, 10:38 BST
Updated 26th Mar 2025, 13:04 BST
A leading North Yorkshire charity that supplies paraplegic equipment to developing countries is celebrating an historic milestone on Saturday (March 29).

Volunteers who load freight containers for Physionet will be sending the 100,000th itemdelivered by the charity to 33 countries since 2009.

The milestone will be reached during the loading of a container to Kenya – the fifth such delivery to that country by Physionet from its base near Whixley.

“This is a huge achievement for us,” said charity administrator Petr Thompson MBE.

Physionet has received royal recognition for its work sending paraplegic equipment all over the worldplaceholder image
To have100,000 items equates to 182 x 40 ft containers. If this number were lined up end to end it would stretch for 1.4 miles.”

Physionet is one of the only UK charities of its kind that identifies appropriate paraplegic equipment, arranges collection, repairs and prepares all items for shipping.

This is usually done using in 40 ft shipping containers and despatched to low and middle income countries (LMICs) around the world.

The loading is done by a dedicated team of volunteers on Saturday mornings. Items exported included special needs, wheelchairs, mobility items, commodes, bathing stools and medical items.

The charity is sending its 100,000th item on Saturdayplaceholder image
We are thrilled to announce that our charity, Physionet UK, has been awarded a Queens Award for Voluntary Service

The charity recently received the Queens Award for Voluntary Service for its work in supplying mobility equipment to people in LMICs – some of whom are traumatised – including Ukraine.

