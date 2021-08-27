Which events are part of Harrogate Climate Action Festival

Green future? New traffic calming measures in the Beech Grove area of Harrogate. (Picture Gerard Binks)

Events scheduled so far include:

Saturday, October 2: Launch event at Harrogate College from 10am to 4pm called What Does the Future Look Like?

Sponsored by Techbuyer, the event is open to the public and businesses and will feature discussions on green skills and technologies plus displays from Techbuyer, North Yorkshire Council, Energy Oasis, Yorkshire Energy Solutions, Chameleon Technologies and more.

The keynote speakers will include Andrew Jones MP and Professor Andy Shepherd.

To register for exhibition space, email Harrogate College’s Performance and Projects Coordinator, Holly Hansen-Maughan at [email protected]

Friday, October 15: “Net zero business” conference at Harrogate Convention Centre from 9am-6pm:

Hosted by Harrogate District Climate Change Coalition, Harrogate Borough Council and Planet Mark, businesses are being invited to join the event, which is sponsored by Chameleon Technology, to discuss the concept of net zero carbon and why it is critical for businesses to make this transition.

Attendees will hear carbon success stories from 16 speakers, including local organisations such as Yorkshire Water and Bettys & Taylors, as well as learning how to support their business’s net zero carbon journey.

Fringe events, including:

Saturday, October 2: Schools climate change competition results and prize winners.

Friday, October 8: Walk to School Day.

This is designed to be part of a wider campaign called ‘Car Free Fridays’, which will launch during the festival with the aim of encouraging better transport habits across the district.

It seeks to build on the success of Zero Carbon Harrogate’s first-ever Walk To School Day in June when 31 schools took part.

Saturday, October 9: Make It Wild Nature Reserve Walk.

Thursday, October 14: Epic Steps Sustainability Conference for Children.

Saturday, October 23 and Sunday, 24: Horticap Open Days.