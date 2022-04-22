Harrogate Spring Flower Show gets underway at the Great Yorkshire Showground

Designers from across the country have descended on the Great Yorkshire Showground and have created some stunning and fantastic floral inspiration to illustrate the benefits of bringing plants and flowers into our lives this season.

The show features more than 150 individual works of art, plus many large-scale displays by flower clubs, National Association of Flower Arrangement Societies Areas and floristry colleges.

This year, a packed programme of live entertainment includes talks, demonstrations and lively chat across four stages.

Katie Smith, student at East Durham College, with their take on artist Steven Browns' Rab and Isa McCoo which took the gold medal at the Harrogate Spring Flower Show

New for 2022, The Human Gardener located in Hall One is a series of fun and engaging sofa conversations with the people behind the plants, from bee inspectors to fungi fanatics.

Horticulturist Sarah Owen-Hughes and landscape curator Faith Douglas are joined by a number of experts from across the horticultural spectrum, where they will explore their passion for gardens, nature and wellbeing through a series of fun and engaging interview sessions.

TV cook and chef consultant Stephanie Moon will be creating a mouth-watering menu of dishes from vegetable patch produce in the Gardener’s Kitchen located in Hall Two, with grow-your-own guru Martin Walker on hand to offer top tips on making sure that you have plenty growing in the plot to fill up your cooking pot.

In Hall One, the GROW! team of BBC Radio York’s Martin Fish, North Yorkshire plants woman Sarah Hopps and show judge Helen Bainbridge will be on hand with expert advice on getting the most from your garden.

Tutor Vanessa Wellock with the creation by Level 3 students at Shipley College based on The Kiss by Gustav Klimt which won the best college exhibit at the Harrogate Spring Flower Show

It’s all things floral on the CREATE! stage in the Floral Art Pavilion, where celebrity floral designer Jonathan Moseley and a host of floral artists inspire audiences with practical and fun ways on bringing the garden into your home.

There are also a number of brilliant Show Gardens on display, including designs by Harrogate-based charity Horticap and The Fat Badger.

Thousands of high-quality garden products, unique handmade crafts, gifts and specialist foods all add to a truly great day out for all garden lovers.

Over 50,000 visitors are expected to visit the Harrogate Spring Flower Show this weekend

Ahead of the start of the show, Nick Smith, Show Director, said: “After a difficult time for many of us, this year’s Spring Show concentrates entirely on the positives which plants and landscapes can bring to us all.

“Gardening is the great leveller - from sweeping lawns to a simple window box, we can all benefit from the life-affirming pleasure which plants and flowers can make to our own personal space.”

The show is open from 9.30am till 5.30pm from Thursday to Saturday and 9.30am till 4.30pm on Sunday.

Tickets are no longer available to buy online but you can still buy tickets on the gate.

Florist Jonathan Mosesley takes to the CREATE! stage at the Harrogate Spring Flower Show