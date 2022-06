Molly went missing this morning after she was spooked by another dog while out on a walk with her dog walker.

She has a purple harness on and is a nervous dog, but will approach you if called.

Her owner, Emily Watson, is urging everyone to keep a look out for her and if anybody does find her, to contact her on 07852636641.